Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Acquires New Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,000. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA accounts for about 2.0% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.2% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

FMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nord/LB raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE FMS traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.63. 24 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,400. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.42. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8338 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

