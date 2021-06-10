Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Acquires Shares of 75,000 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,536,000. Agilent Technologies makes up about 3.5% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of A stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $141.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,720. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $140.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,104 in the last ninety days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on A. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

