Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Buys 17,500 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Catalent accounts for 2.8% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after purchasing an additional 701,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Catalent by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,332,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 20.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,654,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $149,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

CTLT traded up $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.21. 2,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,971. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus upped their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.78.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

