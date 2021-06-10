Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Buys New Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC owned 0.05% of Hill-Rom as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

Shares of HRC stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.85. 1,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $117.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.63. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

