Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Buys Shares of 110,000 PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PPD by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,190,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,975,000 after buying an additional 781,770 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PPD by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,874 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PPD by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,504,000 after purchasing an additional 772,535 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in PPD by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,113,000 after purchasing an additional 516,016 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PPD by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,886,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,211,000 after purchasing an additional 233,064 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPD alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

In related news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 21,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $820,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 144,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.51. 15,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,989. PPD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Research analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.