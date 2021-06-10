Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC reduced its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $792,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $115.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,604. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.27.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

GH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.