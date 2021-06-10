Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.8% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.61. 42,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,467. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $194.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.