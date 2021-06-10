Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Has $8.53 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 3.1% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 344,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 669,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $162,975,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 108.4% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after acquiring an additional 49,531 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 53.9% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $3.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $256.37. 8,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,198. The company has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

