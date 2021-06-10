Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Increases Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Centene accounts for about 2.9% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.37. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $74.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.04.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

