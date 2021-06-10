Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Increases Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Baxter International accounts for 2.5% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 9.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 37.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 24.5% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 7.6% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.78. 29,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,830. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.