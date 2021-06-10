Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Invests $6.11 Million in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,000. Waters comprises 2.2% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

Waters stock traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $332.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,759. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $171.38 and a 52 week high of $328.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.