Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Makes New Investment in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC owned about 0.13% of uniQure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after buying an additional 172,358 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in uniQure by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in uniQure by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after acquiring an additional 701,599 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $72,652.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,202.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,415.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $736,117. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.80.

Shares of QURE traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $36.46. The stock had a trading volume of 903 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,028. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.77. uniQure has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. uniQure’s quarterly revenue was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

