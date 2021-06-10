Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises approximately 2.4% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,525,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $45,033,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 226,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,495,000 after purchasing an additional 90,937 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $2,573,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,870,768.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL traded up $5.94 on Thursday, hitting $351.85. 2,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,105. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.76 and a 12 month high of $349.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

