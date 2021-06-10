Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Purchases Shares of 57,500 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,000. AmerisourceBergen comprises 2.5% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,683,000 after buying an additional 1,563,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after buying an additional 1,132,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,956,000 after buying an additional 505,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $1,487,418.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,356 shares of company stock worth $11,760,876 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,799. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

