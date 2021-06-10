Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Purchases Shares of 65,000 Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC owned 0.07% of Globus Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $466,342,000 after acquiring an additional 155,981 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after acquiring an additional 86,833 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 69,098 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,781,000 after acquiring an additional 322,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 879,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMED traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $71.40. 2,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,557. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

