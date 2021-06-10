Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Purchases Shares of 80,000 Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bruker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 438.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

BRKR stock traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $73.50. 2,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,886. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $73.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

