Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 2.3% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $261.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.53. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $155.65 and a 12 month high of $280.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.