Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Takes Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,398,000 after buying an additional 28,542 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of argenx by 23.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,917,000 after acquiring an additional 540,488 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of argenx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 954,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 72.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,230,000 after acquiring an additional 302,188 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in argenx by 63.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,756,000 after buying an additional 215,719 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

Shares of ARGX stock traded up $5.60 on Thursday, hitting $295.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,095. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $210.35 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.92.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that argenx SE will post -12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.62.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.