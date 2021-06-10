Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Takes Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter worth $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $3.65 on Thursday, hitting $245.14. 29,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,445. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $252.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.38. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. BioNTech’s revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 EPS for the current year.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.30.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

