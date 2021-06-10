Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Takes Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Haemonetics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,570,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Haemonetics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

HAE stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $58.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,798. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,871 shares of company stock worth $1,052,153. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

