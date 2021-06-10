Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Takes Position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC owned approximately 0.06% of InnovAge as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at $21,834,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth $12,250,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth $27,487,000. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Maureen Hewitt bought 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INNV traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $20.49. 286,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,472. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

