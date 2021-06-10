Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Trims Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Avantor accounts for 2.1% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $5,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth $244,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Avantor by 22.6% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 580,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 106,974 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Avantor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Avantor in the first quarter worth $73,442,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 655,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 36,124 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AVTR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avantor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

AVTR stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 45,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,471. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $4,783,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares in the company, valued at $46,175,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,257,114 shares of company stock valued at $100,645,595. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.