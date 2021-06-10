Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Trims Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lowered its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $18.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $600.04. 1,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,681. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.43 and a twelve month high of $689.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $603.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.