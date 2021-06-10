SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE: SKM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/8/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/4/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "SK Telecom Co. is the world's first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. "

5/26/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/20/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/7/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – SK Telecom Co.,Ltd was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

NYSE:SKM opened at $32.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

