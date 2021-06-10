Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s (SVKEF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SVKEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$12.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

