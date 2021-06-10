Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)’s (SVKEF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SVKEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$12.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.09.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.