Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.10

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.10 and last traded at C$14.90, with a volume of 14165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.77.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.53. The firm has a market cap of C$945.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.020109 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

