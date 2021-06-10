Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) traded down 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.95 and last traded at $21.00. 100,468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,202,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a PE ratio of -52.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,282,034.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 over the last three months. 27.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $2,621,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

