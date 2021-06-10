SkinCoin (SKIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $20,907.00

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 10th. SkinCoin has a total market capitalization of $164,316.59 and approximately $20,907.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

