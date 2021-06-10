Skycoin Market Capitalization Tops $28.68 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $28.68 million and $749,950.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Skycoin has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00003769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00062779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00199251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00202000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.70 or 0.01314212 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,584.24 or 1.00250337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

