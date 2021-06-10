Skycoin (SKY) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $28.69 million and $936,635.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00003855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00062210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00192636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00198865 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.72 or 0.01319246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,622.41 or 0.99880163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

