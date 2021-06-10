SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Up to $28.56

Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.56, but opened at $29.37. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 898 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKYT shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

