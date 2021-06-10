Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 483,868 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $64,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $113,370,000 after purchasing an additional 351,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.21. 25,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.83 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.