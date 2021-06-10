SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.38. SLR Investment shares last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 153,168 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62. The firm has a market cap of $817.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. Equities analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at $183,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the first quarter worth about $186,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 47.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

