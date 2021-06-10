SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

