Small Love Potion Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $50.35 million and approximately $16.53 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges.

Small Love Potion is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

