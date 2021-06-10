Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Stock Price Down 7%

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) shares dropped 7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.42. Approximately 2,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 459,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

EM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($21.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter.

Smart Share Global Company Profile (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

