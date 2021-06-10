SmartCash Market Capitalization Achieves $12.43 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $12.43 million and approximately $477,786.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,581.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,453.39 or 0.06706688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $596.85 or 0.01631579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00454403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00156065 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $252.22 or 0.00689469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.67 or 0.00447425 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.69 or 0.00359980 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

