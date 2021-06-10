Smartshare Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $804,995.13 and approximately $93,752.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smartshare alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00040978 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00046373 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000178 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.