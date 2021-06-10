Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Sells $1,260,400.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,331 shares in the company, valued at $23,905,439.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Tuesday, May 18th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,013.44.

On Thursday, May 6th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $555,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $1,941,900.00.

NYSE:SMAR traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,902. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 40.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.