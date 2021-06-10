Smaugs NFT (SMG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $375,715.00

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $375,715.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00062532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00183959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00200132 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.33 or 0.01330330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,625.07 or 0.99570828 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Smaugs NFT

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

