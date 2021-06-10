SMI Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 448,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,061,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 15.5% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.86. The stock had a trading volume of 224,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,845,061. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.