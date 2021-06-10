SMI Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.7% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $424.09. The company had a trading volume of 185,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,243. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.49 and a 12-month high of $424.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.