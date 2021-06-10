Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 17th. Analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $21.29 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.86.
In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,668.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.
