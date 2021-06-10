Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 17th. Analysts expect Smith & Wesson Brands to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $21.29 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,668.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

