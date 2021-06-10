Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,597 ($20.86). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,588 ($20.75), with a volume of 825,447 shares.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,617.86 ($21.14).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,585.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of £6.29 billion and a PE ratio of 25.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.56%.

In other news, insider George Buckley bought 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($16,337.60).

Smiths Group Company Profile (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

