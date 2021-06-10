Smoothy (SMTY) Market Cap Tops $1.71 Million

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $614,613.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000921 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00062096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00185816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.86 or 0.00200116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.04 or 0.01296562 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,484.56 or 1.00212191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

