Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNMRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Snam from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Snam in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Snam in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SNMRF stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Snam has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

