Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 173.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,887 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises 3.3% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $20,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $248.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.83. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,895 shares in the company, valued at $42,473,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 791,937 shares of company stock worth $183,337,250 over the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.18.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

