SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR) Stock Price Down 23.1%

SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOBR)’s stock price was down 23.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

SOBR Safe Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOBR)

SOBR Safe, Inc develops a non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification system. The company also engages in the development of SOBRtab, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band that uses its SOBRSafe alcohol detection technology for ongoing, real-time alcohol monitoring, and predictive heart rate monitoring; and SOBRCheck, a centralized access control device, and touch-based identity verification and alcohol detection system that utilizes its SOBRSafe alcohol detection technology, which enables a rapid and hygienic finger scan with real-time results delivered securely to the employer for various necessary corrective actions.

