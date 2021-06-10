Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.66

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 273365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCGLY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

