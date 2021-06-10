South State CORP. Acquires 468 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.21.

Shares of ISRG traded up $15.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $855.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,077. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $543.03 and a 52 week high of $893.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $824.96. The company has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock valued at $33,639,395. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

